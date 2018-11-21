Multan Metro Project: NAB reference to land in court in few days

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has completed investigations into Multan Metro Project and a reference in this regard would be filed in the coming days.

According to sources, the reference would be filed after getting the NAB Executive Board’s approval in next few days. The inquiry covered four main dimensions including evaluation of feasibility study and approval of the project, evaluation of bidding process, award of contracts, execution of works, international procurements, payments made to contractors, sub-contractors and vendors etc, evaluation of land acquisition process and tracking/trailing of financial transactions into accounts of M/s Yabaite China.

The inquiry was split up into two investigations on the basis of offences committed in the project. Three different teams of experts, comprising engineers, bankers and revenue officers, were constituted to assist investigators. Relevant record was collected from departments concerned and officers/officials of departments concerned, consultants, banks, account holders, land owners, suppliers etc were thoroughly interrogated.