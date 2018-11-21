Peiris replaces Dananjaya for final Test

COLOMBO: Nishan Peiris, the off spinner, has been called up for Sri Lanka’s third and final Test against England, starting on November 23 in Colombo.

The 21-year-old will replace Akila Dananjaya, who is scheduled to undergo an official bowling action assessment at the National Cricket Center in Brisbane on November 23.After Dananjaya was reported for suspect action in the first Test in Galle, he went on to play the second game, where he registered his career-best figures of 6 for 115.

Peiris played both the two-day warm-up matches against England in the lead up to the Test series, and was among the wickets in the first, where he accounted for Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali. Peiris made his first class debut for Badureliya Sports Club during the 2015-16 season, and has bagged 38 first class wickets at a creditable average of 29.52.

England have already clinched the three-match Test series by winning the first two games in Galle and Pallekele.