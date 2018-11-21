58 arrested in crackdown

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad claimed to have arrested 58 criminals during a crackdown here Tuesday.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in theft, drug pushing, firing into the air, wheelie and other crimes. Illegal arms were also seized from them. The squad also seized 421 bottles of liquor in the Civil Lines area.

PSCA: The military police officers from Corps of Military Police School, Dera Ismail Khan, visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines, Lahore, on Tuesday. The 18-member delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The delegates were showed round various sections of the department. Army officers: A delegation of army officers called on the chief traffic officers (CTO), Lahore, at Qurban Lines on Tuesday.

The CTO briefed the delegates on Rasta App, e-challaning, road safety, e-licensing, monitoring, infrastructure and other important issues. gas cylinders: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams arrested 93 persons for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

PHP also registered 204 cases against drivers on various traffic violations. The police teams arrested 14 persons on violation of Loudspeaker Act. The police also arrested nine alleged gamblers. Eight people were arrested for being drunk.

training college: The National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) inspector general paid his first visit to Motorway Police Training College after assuming charge as head of the department.

He offered prayers at Shuhda’s monument and laid floral wreath. He visited academic block, mess, trainee’s hostels, firing range, sports complex of the training college.

The IG was told the NH&MP officers were being trained on modern lines and the college classrooms were equipped with best audio and video tools. The NH&MP IG stressed the need for training of private drivers on professional lines.