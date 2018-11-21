Arms depot blast kills six in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: An explosion at an ammunition dump in India killed six people on Tuesday, police said, underscoring concerns over the country’s handling of military equipment. Staff were disposing of Russian anti-aircraft shells out of production since 2014 when a box was dropped and exploded, the Times of India reported. "While the workers were unloading a crate of ammunition it bumped on the ground, triggering an explosion which killed four of them on the spot. Two others died on their way to the hospital," senior officer Nikhil Pingle said.