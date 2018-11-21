57,445 cops to perform duties on Eid Milad in Punjab

LAHORE: In order to celebrate the sacred Mahafil and take out processions with religious fervour in connection with Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the security arrangements have been finalised across the Punjab province.

Inspector General Punjab Police decided to depute 57,445 officers to perform duties across the province for protection of 1,821 Mahafil-e-Milad and 2004 processions. Among these 410 officers, 930 inspectors, 2,848 Sub-Inspectors, 4,804 ASIs, 4,251 head constables 36,161 constables, 7,860 Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) and 2,181 special police officials are included. As many as 183 walk-through gates, 7,733 metal detectors and 1,636 CCTV cameras will also be installed to protect these Mahafil and processions. The IG directed the DPOs that they should personally ensure the surveillance and monitoring of all these activities, particularly the sensitive places identified in their respective districts, besides ensuring the security arrangements.

All field officers were also directed to deploy the given force around streets, markets, government buildings, important roads and highways, banks, mosques, shrines and other holy places.