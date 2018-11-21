close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Intersection at Gate 7

Newspost

November 21, 2018

Share

The CDA administration should consider reengineering the intersection that leads to Gate 7 of DHA II on the Islamabad Highway. During the morning and evening rush hours, this intersection is dangerous at best. Vehicles that travel on the highway towards Islamabad move at a high speed, especially since the road is sloping downwards. Some drivers take a chance and cross the highway. This can cause a major accident if a 40 feet trailer or tanker happens to reach the vehicle that is turning into or exiting from Gate 7.

It is suggested that a traffic signal be installed at the intersection or this intersection be blocked and replaced with two U-turns spaced at a reasonable distance so that the traffic can move smoothly.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost