Intersection at Gate 7

The CDA administration should consider reengineering the intersection that leads to Gate 7 of DHA II on the Islamabad Highway. During the morning and evening rush hours, this intersection is dangerous at best. Vehicles that travel on the highway towards Islamabad move at a high speed, especially since the road is sloping downwards. Some drivers take a chance and cross the highway. This can cause a major accident if a 40 feet trailer or tanker happens to reach the vehicle that is turning into or exiting from Gate 7.

It is suggested that a traffic signal be installed at the intersection or this intersection be blocked and replaced with two U-turns spaced at a reasonable distance so that the traffic can move smoothly.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad