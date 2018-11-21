Intersection at Gate 7

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The CDA administration should consider reengineering the intersection that leads to Gate 7 of DHA II on the Islamabad Highway. During the morning and evening rush hours, this intersection is dangerous at best. Vehicles that travel on the highway towards Islamabad move at a high speed, especially since the road is sloping downwards. Some drivers take a chance and cross the highway. This can cause a major accident if a 40 feet trailer or tanker happens to reach the vehicle that is turning into or exiting from Gate 7.
It is suggested that a traffic signal be installed at the intersection or this intersection be blocked and replaced with two U-turns spaced at a reasonable distance so that the traffic can move smoothly.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
