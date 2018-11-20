6 people drown as boat capsizes in Khairpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Six people, including four children, drowned while 24 others injured as a boat capsized near Sageon village in Khairpur on Monday. According to a private news channel, around 30 passengers, sitting in the boat, were going to attend a marriage ceremony across the lake. The sources said the boatman was untrained that caused the ill-fated incident, which claimed six lives while the 24 others passengers are rescued by locals. The injured were shifted to a near by hospital.
