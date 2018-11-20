close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
AFP
November 20, 2018
Indonesia mosques spreading radicalism: official

World

AFP
November 20, 2018

Jakarta: Dozens of Indonesian mosques that cater to government workers are spreading radicalism and calling for violence against non-Muslims, the country’s intelligence agency said Monday. Its findings come six months after Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya was rocked by a wave of suicide bombings at several churches during Sunday services, killing a dozen people. They were the deadliest terror attacks in about a decade and once again put religious tolerance in the world’s biggest Muslim majority in the spotlight. The Indonesian State Intelligence Agency said Monday it has probed about one thousand mosques across the Southeast Asian archipelago since July and found that imams at some 41 places of worship in one Jakarta neighbourhood alone were preaching extremism to worshippers — mostly civil servants who work at nearby government ministries.

