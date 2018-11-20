Politics beyond 100 days

While the debate on ‘U-turns’ in politics continues; people are anxiously waiting for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic beyond 100-Day plan combined with performance so far by the end of this month.

What policies he will lay down in the light of reports and recommendations of multiple ‘Task Forces’ and how they will be implemented. One can only hope they will be without any ‘U-turn’ on major reforms, which he had promised.

Politics likely to reshape in post-100 days will be quite a challenge and real test of the government’s ‘love-hate’ relationship with the opposition. So far, all is well as far as ‘civil-military’ relationship is concerned while the government and PM did face embarrassment due to some judicial order and it (government) should only blame itself as a result of which Punjab chief minister and two federal ministers were summoned to the Supreme Court on issues linked to political interference in police and on administrative decisions.

Apparently, the PTI government is in no mood to defuse the tension with the opposition as its division particularly outside the Parliament went in its favour, but inside, the government was facing tough challenge; most unprecedented incident was the ban on the information minister by none other than the PTI-backed chairman of the Senate.

Interestingly, the opposition particularly the PML-N was also preparing a counter attack through a ‘white paper’ on failure of 100 days and series of U-turns while the PPP’s main attack on the PTI’s government may come on November 30, during a public meeting in Sukkur, to be held to celebrate party’s 51st foundation day. The party chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address on the occasion. So there is lot for the media which is coming in the next 10 or 12 days.

The year-2019 will be full of politics as local bodies’ elections are due under the new expected local government law, which will set the real tone regarding the future political dynamics of Punjab and Karachi in particular as the PTI wants to win it at all cost to execute its future plan.

Government sources said the prime minister in his address, which is expected on November 29, would highlight the challenges faced by his government before coming to power and the way forward.

This will also include the support he got from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and China. He will also defend his government’s ‘U-turn’ on IMF, as the talks were likely to conclude before 100 days and we will be able to know how much burden will come on the common man or otherwise. He may also ‘regret’ that due to some tough measures, the people suffered most due to price-hike, rise in prices of electricity, petrol, gas and diesel and will assure us of a better future, better Pakistan, ‘Naya Pakistan’ and ask the people to have confidence in their ‘Kaptaan’.

He will also highlight government’s efforts and direction, which will lead to stability and his austerity drive. His ministries will also come out with their performances in the last 100 days and their future plans. Number of major legislations was also on the cards particularly from finance ministry, law ministry, information ministry, railway ministry, housing ministry, education ministry, health ministry and may be from interior ministry, which at present is under the prime minister.

The PM will also tell us how his government would provide jobs to 10 million people and build five million houses in five years and other success stories and the ones he will tell us in the near future. He may also tell how ‘Civil Services and police will be depoliticised and a ‘Task Force’ headed by Dr Ishrat Hussain is expected to submit its report this week. Now this will be most interesting as what happened in the last 100 days particularly in Punjab and in federal capital including frequent changes in police and administration including controversial transfer and postings of top officers were contradictory to IK’s claim of government’s non-interference in administration and police.

He will also reiterate his government’s resolve to bring back the ‘looted money’ and put all those responsible in jail. His focus on accountability and new legislation will also include his government achievements including signing of ‘Extradition Treaty’ with different countries including the UK.

He will not spare the opposition particularly the PPP and the PML-N and would blame them for all the ills in the country. He is lucky that the opposition so far could not forge unity among themselves and even some like Maulana Fazlur Rehman got disappointed. The JUI-F-led religious parties’ alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s ‘two million march’ in Karachi and Lahore failed in making any impact because of some internal differences between the JUI-F and the JI over the strategy. The JI has some reservations due to which these shows turned out to be more of the JUI-F show of strength instead of the MMA.

‘Deadlock’ still persists between Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, which the Maulana believes is the main hurdle in the Grand Opposition Alliance (GDA). All this goes in favour of the PTI and Imran Khan and his aggressive tone.

Imran believes that if in the next one year his government puts both ‘Sharifs and AZ’ in prison, and courts convict them besides giving some relief to the people, he would be able to set the tone for the next three or four years without much resistance.

His next target would be Senate for which he will have to wait for another year to gain majority, which the PTI considered key to complete reform agenda. One thing is certain ie once the PTI get holds of the Senate, there will be new chairman. PM Imran at the moment is certainly in the driving seat and there is no speed-breaker also. Now it is up to him to go straight, take a right turn, left turn or U-turn in a bid to reach the right destination.

It is time for him and the PTI government to look at politics beyond 100 days and come out from opposition mode. Prime minister himself needs to differentiate between a compromise on principles and U-turns. Change of strategy is understandable provided it is for a better change and not for the worst.

Prime Minister is in no mood to go ‘soft’ against the PML- N and the PPP, and wants Federal Investigation Agency, his accountability team headed by Shahzad Akbar to speed up their campaign against money-laundering and fake accounts.

Irrespective of how many ‘U-turns’ he will take but for the people the one which may not be acceptable is ‘U-turn’ on relief for them. Ball is in his court.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO