Tue Nov 20, 2018
AFP
November 20, 2018
British FM in Iran

World

AFP
TEHRAN: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt visited Iran for the first time on Monday for talks about the nuclear deal and freeing UK nationals held in Iranian jails.

Hunt met his counterpart, Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, but neither side took questions from reporters. It was the first visit to Tehran by a Western foreign minister since the US withdrew from the multi-nation nuclear deal in May. Britain is determined to keep Iran in the agreement by finding ways to work around renewed US sanctions.

"The Iran nuclear deal remains a vital component of stability in the Middle East by eliminating the threat of a nuclearised Iran," Hunt said, in a statement issued in London. "It needs 100-percent compliance though to survive. We will stick to our side of the bargain as long as Iran does.

