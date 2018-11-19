Gujranwala Board Annual Sports conclude

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala Annual Sports concluded in Gujranwala on Saturday.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest on this occasion and distributed prizes among the position holder students and coaches.Sarwar, on this occasion, Sports Board Punjab is also involving educational institutions in its Annual Sports Calendar throughout the province.

Chairman Educational Board Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Divisional Sports Officer Kh Saif ur Rehman accorded warm welcome to DG Sports Punjab upon his arrival in the ceremony. Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said the trend of sports will develop among the students of different schools and colleges after the inclusion of educational institutions in SBP Annual Sports Calendar. “The U-16 players of various games will get enough opportunity to express their talent in SBP Annual Sports Calendar competitions,” he added.

Sarwar announced to award track suits and joggers to prominent male and female students. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed presented a souvenir to DG Sports Punjab on this occasion. He also planted a sapling under Prime Minister’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign in Gujranwala Board.

Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab also inspected under-construction project of sports complex in Ghakhar Mandi the other day. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar directed the concerned officials to complete the project till May 2019 at every cost. Divisional Sports Officer Kh Saif ur Rehman, PMU officers gave a detailed briefing to DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on this occasion. While inspecting the badminton court, tennis court, cricket, football grounds and installation of flood lights, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar directed the officials to use quality material in construction work. He also had meeting with Commissioner Gujranwala Asadullah Faiz and exchanged views about the promotion of sports.