Mon Nov 19, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 19, 2018
Imposter arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 19, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an alleged imposter who posed as an officer of a law enforcement agency.An official of the FIA said the imposter Waseem used to defraud people by promising to provide them jobs. The official said the imposter used to introduce himself as an officer of a law-enforcement agency.

