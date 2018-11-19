Ajmal Kasab issued domicile certificate in UP, probe ordered

KANPUR: If records at Bidhoona tehsil in UP's Auraiya district are to be believed, Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attack convict who was hanged at Yerwada jail in Pune on November 21, 2012, has been issued a domicile certificate.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district authorities, after preliminary round of investigation, cancelled the domicile certificate and suspended the concerned lekhpal (revenue officer) before ordering a probe in this regard.

SDM Bidhoona Pravendra Kumar, while investigating the case, confirmed to Times of India (TOI) that a domicile certificate of Ajmal Kasab had been issued against a submission of fake documents by some unidentified person. “Some unidentified person submitted an application with a photo of terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the month of October for issuance of a domicile certificate at Bidhoona tehsil of the district.

Subsequently, the authorities, without cross- checking the facts, issued the domicile certificate on October 21,” the SDM added.

As per details, terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s birth place is mentioned as Bidhoona and the name in the column of his father read as Mohd Amir while that of his mother Mumtaz Begum. The certificate bore registration no:181620020060722. SDM Bidhoona added that a probe has been ordered into the irregularity.

“When we found this discrepancy, we cross- checked the facts at tehsil office, besides at the given address and found that the certificate was fake. On our request, the NIC (National Informatics Centre) has cancelled the domicile certificate,” he said. “We have suspended the concerned lekhpal on whose verification report the domicile certificate was issued,” he added.