Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Operation against criminals

Lahore

LAHORE : Iqbal Town SP Syed Ali Shah has said a grand operation has been launched against the anti-social-elements involved in street crime, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted for the arrest of hardened criminals.

Meanwhile, according to the statics of the last 10 months released by the police, Iqbal Town Division operations police arrested 3,908 persons accused of street crime, dacoity, robbery, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes.

As many as 420 pistols, 27 rifles, one Kalashnikov, 14 guns, one dagger and more than 2,000 bullets were seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

Police also seized 5,090 bottles of liquor, more than 7kg heroin, 148kg chars and more than 22kg opium from drug peddlers.

