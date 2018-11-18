Khuram Aga posted chief secretary GB

SKARDU: Federal government has posted Muhammad Khuram Aga (BPS 21) of Pakistan Administrative Service officer as Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan with immediate effect while the incumbent chief secretary Babar Hayat Tarrar was directed to report Establishment Division.

Muhammad Khuram Aga is currently serving as additional secretary in Ministry of Climate Change, who earlier served as commissioner Multan, deputy commissioner Vehari and secretary health in Punjab. He was elevated in Grade-21 in 2018.

Khuram Aga has foreign qualification as well diplomatic exposure serving the country at Pakistan Embassy Washington DC. He was posted in GB amid the Supreme Court hearing the constitutional petition of Gilgit Baltistan and directed the federal government to submit its opinion.

The News learnt through reliable source that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take off GB at par with other parts of the country and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government going to form a high-level committee to determine political and constitutional status very soon.