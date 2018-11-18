Karachi engine of economy: COAS

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday called the provincial capital of Sindh the engine of the national economy and stressed the need to improve its security environment further so that positive business trajectory is maintained.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa visited the headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh where he was briefed on the security situation in the province.

The Army Chief was given a detailed briefing by DG Rangers, Sindh on the law and order situation in Karachi.

COAS lauded the efforts of Sindh Rangers and all other law enforcing agencies for the improved security environment. The army chief was accompanied by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz.