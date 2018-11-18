Newly-wed woman tortured to death by husband in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A newly-wed woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband, father-in-law and their accomplices in

Channi Churaira village on Saturday. According to Kaleke police, Muhammad Tanveer got married with Saba Rani two months ago.

Tanveer, his father Muhammad Khan and their four accomplices allegedly tortured to death Saba Rani. The police on the report of Saba’s father Muhammad Ramzan have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: A local trader and a landlord were deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other household articles worth Rs 2.5 million in separate incidents on Saturday.

According to police, three bandits barged into the house of trader Hamza Shahzad in Street Masjid Hanifwali, Mohallah Sherpura, and took hostage the whole family.

They took away 35 tola gold, Rs 95,000 and other household articles. Muhammad Zubair of Ballo Nau, was returning to his village along with his family on a car when they reached near Peelo village, three gunmen intercepted him and snatched three tola gold, Rs 100,000 and cellphones.