KP IGP visits house of martyred SP Dawar

PESHAWAR: Paying tribute to martyred SP Tahir Dawar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Khan Mahsud said on Saturday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had sacrificed the most for the restoration of peace.

“The KP police force has rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace. The sacrifices of officers like Tahir Khan Dawar will never go to waste,” IGP said while talking to reporters at the residence of martyred SP Rural Tahir Dawar.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

The officers offered fateha for the departed soul and assured the family that the killers would soon be brought to justice.

They paid rich tributes to Tahir Dawar for being a competent and brave police officer who did his best for maintaining law and order wherever he served.

The IGP said a joint investigation team had been constituted to probe the incident. He said they were hopeful that the Islamabad police would work out the case expeditiously.

To a question, he said he cannot talk on the issue of international investigation as this was the jurisdiction of the federal government.

A large number of people continued to visit the residence of Tahir Dawar to offer fateha and offer condolences on Saturday.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmud Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao, Awami National Party’s Aimal Wali Khan and a number of lawmakers, politicians, officers and people from all walks of life offered fateha for the departed soul.

Tahir Dawar had gone missing in Islamabad on October 26. His body was later recovered from Afghanistan on November 13. It was transported after three days and he was laid to rest in Hayatabad on Thursday.