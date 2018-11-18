Environment protection: Punjab divided into three zones

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Department has divided Punjab’s districts in three zones with regard to functioning of brick kilns to counter the effects of smog in the province.

The competent authority has approved division of Punjab’s districts in green, yellow and red zones.

The districts included in green zone are; Attock, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Khushab. No brick kilns will be closed in this zone.

The districts included in yellow zone are; Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lodharan, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, Pakpattan, Vehari, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh. Selective closure/action will be taken according to climate conditions/smog formation.

The districts included in red zone are; Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Narowal. No brick kilns will operate in this zone.

Any brick kiln falling in any zone using substandard fuel will not be allowed to operate. However, brick kilns on zigzag technology are allowed operations in all zones.