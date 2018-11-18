Two electrocuted in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two labourers were electrocuted in Arat Koroona in the limts of the Khan Mahi Police Station on Saturday, office sources said.

They said that Ibrar, Ayub and Umar Zada were installing electricity poles when a high transmission lines fell on them.

As a result, Ibrar and Umar Zada were killed on the spot while Ayub sustained burn injuries. The locals shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charadda. The relatives of the deceased nominated the contractor in the first information report (FIR).