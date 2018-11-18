close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Two electrocuted in Charsadda

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

Share

CHARSADDA: Two labourers were electrocuted in Arat Koroona in the limts of the Khan Mahi Police Station on Saturday, office sources said.

They said that Ibrar, Ayub and Umar Zada were installing electricity poles when a high transmission lines fell on them.

As a result, Ibrar and Umar Zada were killed on the spot while Ayub sustained burn injuries. The locals shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charadda. The relatives of the deceased nominated the contractor in the first information report (FIR).

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan