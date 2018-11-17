No petrol for motorcyclists without helmet

RAWALPINDI: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir has issued directions to all petrol pumps not to supply petrol to motorcyclists without helmet. The local management has issued notification of this direction here on Friday.

The traffic wardens have also ban drive to motorcyclists without helmet here on Mall Road. The traffic wardens are not allowing motorcyclists without helmet to drive on Mall Road on Friday.

The local management and traffic officials have also established stalls of helmet where motorcyclists could buy all kinds of helmets on cheaper prices than open market shops. The local management has established helmet stalls here at Katcherry Chowk, Mareer Hasan and Jhelum Road.

The Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir said I will obey the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) at any cost. I have directed all petrol pumps of Rawalpindi to stop fuel supply to motorcyclists without helmet. We will never allow motorcyclists without helmet to drive on roads, he warned.