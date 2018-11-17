Tribute paid to slain journalist

CHARSADDA: Speakers at a condolence reference here on Friday paid tribute to a journalist, Ihsanullah Sherpao, who was recently gunned down.

The condolence reference was held at the Charsadda Press Club.

District Nazim Fahad Riaz, District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, former member National Assembly Maulana Syed Gohar Shah, Mazdoor Kisan Party Chairman Afzal Shah Khamosh, journalists, and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

Quran Khwani was held for the departed soul. People prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers demanded the arrest of the killer(s) of the slain journalist to provide justice to his family.

They said that Ihsanullah would always be remembered for his services in the field of journalism.