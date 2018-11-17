close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
HQ
Hasnain Qaisrani
November 17, 2018
Buzdar announces uplift projects for DG Khan

Top Story

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said DG Khan-Muzaffargarh dual carriageway would be completed in two months.

Addressing the parliamentarians and local dignitaries at the Circuit House on his first visit to Dera after assuming the CM office, he said sanitation and health facilities would be improved in the district. He announced that an institute of cardiology would also be established in DG Khan. He also announced upgrading College of Technology to an engineering university. He also announced starting Speedo bus service for commuters. He said the government was taking up the case of DG Khan Airport upgrade with the federal government.

He announced establishing an industrial estate and special economic zone in DG Khan over an area of 38,000 kanal.

