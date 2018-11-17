Faisalabad DBA regrets lawyers’ hooliganism at DC office

FAISALABAD: A four-member delegation of the District Bar Association (DBA) senior members Friday met Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and regretted the Wednesday’s incident when a group of local lawyers barged into his office and disrupted the ongoing meeting.

Expressing deep concern over the sad incident, the delegation members said that they do not support the junior lawyers’ unwarranted action because they believe in peaceful settlement of the issues through negotiation and not through aggressive agitation.

They assured that the DBA strike in Faisalabad would remain peaceful. They thanked the commissioner and deputy commissioner for giving due regards to the lawyers community.

They hoped that they would strongly recommend the Punjab government and other relevant authorities for establishing a Lahore High Court Bench here.

The commissioner and the DC said that they had great regard for the lawyers community and would forward their “memorandum” to the government on the subject for consideration. Meanwhile, the lawyers continued their strike for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad. They also boycotted the court proceedings.

GUJRANWALA: Lawyers observed strike on the third consecutive day for not establishing the LHC Bench in Gujranwala.

They locked the sessions court and also locked the DC office here on Friday. Litigants who came from far-off areas faced difficulties due to the continuing strike.

Led by DBA president Noor M Mirza, the lawyers marched from the sessions court to DC office and chanted slogans. They demanded the judiciary high-ups to take notice into the matter and announce setting up the LHC Bench here.