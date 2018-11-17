Indonesian woman gets jail after exposing philandering boss

LOMBOK, Indonesia: An Indonesian woman who exposed her cheating boss has been slapped with a six-month jail term for her trouble. The supreme court´s shock ruling overturned an earlier court decision that had cleared the woman, Baiq Nuril Maknun, of breaking a controversial law against spreading indecent material. “I´m saddened and shocked by this sentence,” Maknun´s husband Lalu Muhamad Isnaini said Friday in reaction to the ruling, which was issued last week. The odd case stretches back to 2012 when Maknun recorded a conversation in which the principal of the school where she worked on the island of Lombok revealed graphic sexual details about an affair he was having with another colleague. Co-workers of the school administrator — who herself had rebuffed the principal´s repeated advances — later convinced Maknun to release the recording in a bid to expose the man´s history of lecherous behaviour, according to her lawyer Joko Jumadi.