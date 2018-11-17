Over Rs1 million snatched in Swabi

SWABI: The robbers snatched over Rs1 million from the owner of a filling station at gunpoint in broad daylight near Chota Lahor tehsil headquarters on Friday, said police. Officials said that one Gohar Khan, a local businessman, was driving to deposit the money into the bank when the robbers blocked his way and snatched the money from him at gunpoint. He said the robbers intercepted his car when he reached near Zakariya Canal.