Senate body chief seeks report on KP SP’s martyrdom

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior’s Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, has taken notice of the brutal murder of Shaheed SP Tahir Khan, a KP police officer, who was kidnapped from Islamabad on October 26, 2018 and found dead on November 12, 2018, in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province.

He has strongly condemned the murderer of police officer and has expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family. He, in a letter, has asked the Ministry of Interior and other departments concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the following:-

Complete bio-data of the slain police officer-- SP Tahir Dawar. His complete career background and history of any feud. Time of abduction from Islamabad and statement of his family and place of occurrence and presence of mob phones in the area/ geo fencing.

Efforts so far made by the Islamabad / KP Police and the back ground of his abduction. Any trail / eye witness account of abduction into Afghanistan. What information was passed leading towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces after abduction?

What was last geo-location of his telephone and complete record of his calls before one week of his abduction? Also statements of his family, colleagues and his department in this respect.

The Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to get the report from the Government of Afghanistan and how was the death/ or dead body reported to Afghan authority and which Authority identified him to be a Pakistani police officer.

Report by the government of Afghanistan about his assassination as per the Interpol requirements under laid down Interpol SOP. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' secretary get the report from the government of Afghanistan containing how was the death/ or dead body reported to the Afghan authority and which authority identified him to be a Pakistani Police Officer.

The Senate standing committee chairman Senator Rehman Malik said that this is very serious and tragic murder, and it is matter of a high public importance where a foreign hand cannot be ignored. “Hence a complete report covering all aspects of murder be submitted to the committee by 20th November, 2018, as it be followed by the briefing from all authorities concerned, including Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan,” he directed.

He expressed that how did the Afghan officials identified the slain officer as SP Tahir Khan Dawar unless their intelligence agencies knew him and about his location. Senator Rehman Malik has directed that this matter should be given top priority.