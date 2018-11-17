Four killed in ‘Karo Kari’ incidents

SUKKUR: Four people were killed in ‘Karo Kari’ related incidents on Friday in Osta Muhammad, Johi and Larkana respectively. A suspect Nazar Muhammed Brohi shot dead his young sister Begumzadi and her friend Adam Khan. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital, while the suspect is at large and an FIR was registered against him.

In a similar incident in Bilawal Colony, Larkana, a suspect ruthlessly axed to death a youth Meer Mastoi in the limits of Johi Police Station. In yet another incident of a similar nature, Shahid Chandio allegedly shot dead his sister Fouzia Chandio in the jurisdctions of the Dharo Police Station, Larkana. The police shifted the bodies to the local hospitals.

Meanwhile, six people were killed in different incidents. Two people were killed when a bus carrying the devotees of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar from Khairpur overturned due to overspeeding in Dadu, killing a 12-year-child Sajjad and the bus driver Gul Muhammed Mugeri. In another road accident, a car flipped at Larkana-Khairpur bridge killing the driver Ghulam Farooq Mahar, while four occupants were injured.A class tenth student Touseef Ahmed was killed after his bike was hit by a dumper.