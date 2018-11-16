tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Munir guides Essco Club
By Our correspondent
ISLAMABAD: Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil scored 105 as Essco Club crushed Evan Club by nine wickets in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship match here at the Shalimar Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Munir hit 15 fours and three sixes in his polished 72-ball 105.
Scores in brief: At Shalimar Cricket Ground: Evan Club 181 in 39.2 overs (Omar Hadi 50, Shahrukh Khan 48, Sikandar Shabbir 30; Usama Hussain 4-31, Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 2-23, Muhammad Ilyas 2-34). Essco Club 183-1 in 22.3 overs (Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 105, Ali Salman 57 not out; Muhammad Ishaq 1-2).
At Diamond Cricket Ground: XI Star 259-6 in 40 overs (Saadullah 77, Muhammad Naeem 57, Muhammad Irfan 40 not out, Faizan Riaz 34; Adeelur Rehman 3-41). Imran Memorial Club 164 in 38 overs (Adeelur Rehman 74, Hafeezur Rehman 21; Saadullah 3-21, Faizan Riaz 3-33, Muhammad Ihsan 2-16. Result: XI Star beat Imran Memorial Club by 91 runs.
At Al-Muslim Cricket Ground: Youngster Club 227-7 in 35 overs (Muhammad Asim 68, Inamul Haq 54, Waqar Ahmed 37; Khairullah 3-36, Ghazanfar Mehmood, Waqas Gujjar, Abdul Latif and Muhammad Suleman took one wicket each). All Lucky Stars Club 230-6 in 33.1 overs (Asif Mehmood 90 not out, Ghulam Murtaza 61 not out; Umer Mehmood 2-27, Inamul Haq 2-29). Result: All Lucky Stars Club beat Youngster Club by four wickets.
At Marghzar Cricket Ground: Quaid-i-Azam Club 426-5 in 40 overs (Umair Riaz 121, not out, Asad Kazmi 117, Zeeshan Ali 83; Shadman 2-69). Model Town Gymkhana 267-8 in 40 overs (Salman Fayyaz 52, Hashim 36, Fahad Hussain 34; Muhammad Waleed 3-32, Asad Kazmi 2-47). Result: Quaid-i-Azam Club defeated Model Town Gymkhana by 159 runs.
