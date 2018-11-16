close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Hamza, PA security personnel trade hot words

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz had an exchange of heated arguments with the PA security squad after his personal staff was barred from entering the assembly premises. Hamza's staff was stopped by the security personnel, saying that on the Senate election day, no member other than MPAs could enter the assembly. This led to a brief argument between Hamza, the PML-N MPAs and the security personnel. Later, the security personnel allowed the staff to go inside the assembly.

