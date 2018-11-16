7 UN peacekeepers killed in DR Congo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: Seven peacekeepers were killed and 10 others were wounded during a joint military operation with troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo against rebels in the east of the country, a UN spokesman said Thursday.Another UN peacekeeper is missing from the fighting near the city of Beni in North Kivu, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
UNITED NATIONS: Seven peacekeepers were killed and 10 others were wounded during a joint military operation with troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo against rebels in the east of the country, a UN spokesman said Thursday.Another UN peacekeeper is missing from the fighting near the city of Beni in North Kivu, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Comments