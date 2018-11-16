close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
AFP
November 16, 2018
7 UN peacekeepers killed in DR Congo

World

AFP
November 16, 2018

UNITED NATIONS: Seven peacekeepers were killed and 10 others were wounded during a joint military operation with troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo against rebels in the east of the country, a UN spokesman said Thursday.Another UN peacekeeper is missing from the fighting near the city of Beni in North Kivu, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

