‘Khuli kutchery’

Islamabad : Deputy Commissioner and SSP Islamabad organised a ‘khuli kutchery’ at Koral Police Station to listen complaints about illegal occupation on lands of the people by land grabbers.

Following complaints of land grabbing from the residents of Koral and its adjacent areas, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamir Ali Ahmed directed the district administration and police arrange an ‘khuli kutchery’ and resolve the issue of the aggrieved people.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Kamran Cheema, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Rural) Liaqat Niazi, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of Rules Zones and Station House Officers attended the ‘khuli kutchery’. SSP (Operations) asked policemen to ensure complete cooperation to citizens in vacating their grabbed lands.

On some issues, the SSP (Operations) directed to submit reports with him after completing inquiry within three days while he also ordered inquires against police officials after receiving complaints against them. He assured the complainants that strict action would be taken against police official involved in violating merit and depriving any of the persons from piece of land.

Waqar Uddin Syed received written complaints and constituted special committees to resolve them. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad also called the complainants at his office to listen complaints related to the officials of District Administration. SSP (Operations) said that land grabbing had surfaced as a major challenge for him after assuming the charge which was the one the main reason behind several conflicts.