Sikh yatris visit Lok Virsa

Islamabad : A group of ninety Sikh Yatris from Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, who came in Pakistan for pilgrimage, visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday.

On arrival, the delegates were received by senior officials of Lok Virsa who showed them around various three-dimensional creative displays at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum). The museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan. The museum not only documents the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan but also projects cultures of other friendly countries that share similarities with the culture of Pakistan including China, Iran, Turkey and Central Asian States.

They delegates took keen interest in the dioramas on truck art, hall of ballads and romances and musical heritage gallery. They commended the efforts of Lok Virsa in promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan in such a beautiful and professional manner.

A live folk musical performance by folk artists and folk musicians was also arranged for the delegation.