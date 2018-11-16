LHC directs Punjab to enforce smog commission recommendations

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered the Punjab government to implement the smog commission guidelines and recommendations in pith and substance. Justice Ayesha Malik issued this order while disposing of environmental related petitions.

In its order, the court directed that the smog commission guidelines be implemented in letter and spirit. Smog commission recommendations include to clamp down on industrial units emitting greenhouse gas emissions, close down brick kilns units which are not using zigzag technology, take action against motor vehicles polluting the environment, not to burn rice crop in the winter, plant as many trees in the urban areas where development projects take place and spread environmental awareness campaigns in schools and educational institutions.

The smog commission wasconstituted by the LHC in 2017 during the hearing of a case filed by advocate Sheraz Zaka against the alarming smog in the city. Zaka submitted that Punjab chief secretary and secretary environment have failed to perform statutory obligations.

The entire Punjab is adversely affected by the spillover effects of smog and hence Lahore is becoming one of the most polluted cities in the world. He requested the court to direct Punjab government to clamp down on the commercial activities of factory owners established in residential areas in Lahore.