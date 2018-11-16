Pakistan should revamp narrative on Kashmir issue: AJK PM

LONDON: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider has said that Kashmir issue is not a bilateral issue but trilateral, federal government of Pakistan should re-address its narrative to Kashmir issue and take up it in Security Council as the Kashmiris may not be losing their right of self-determination.

He was addressing to the British Kashmiris of Muzaffarabad here in London Borough of Hounslow. Members of Kashmir Youth Assembly and other Kashmiris were also present in the meeting.

Prime minister criticised the statement of Pakistani cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi in which he said that Kashmir issue is not an issue and Pakistan and India has nothing to do with this issue.