AH
Asim Hussain
&
Khalid Khattak
November 16, 2018
MMA’s ‘million march’ vows to continue movement

LAHORE: Addressing the MMA’s Namoos-e-Risalat ‘million march’, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said movement would continue till the acceptance of demands and rallies would be held at district and tehsil levels regularly. He said next ‘million march’ would be held in Sukkur on November 25.

The ‘million march’ was converted into a public meeting in view of security threats because of the ongoing Senate by-polls in the Punjab Assembly. It was addressed by various religious leaders of the MMA component parties and other Islamist organisations.

Fazlur Rehman alleged that EU offered Pakistan GSP plus status in lieu of 27 demands. He lamented that puppet rulers were standing by the enemies of Islam. He warned that recognising Israel would destroy Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir since it would legitimise India’s occupation.

