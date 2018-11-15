HOCKEY WORLD CUP: ‘Pakistan’s first target should be quarter-finals’

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympians urged Pakistan hockey team to go in the Men’s Hockey World Cup with step by step planning as to make a mark in the event beginning on November 28 in India.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, former Olympian Tahir Zaman said Pakistan team must set up a target of qualifying for the quarter-finals first in the World Cup. “After making it to the quarter-finals then the team must think forward,” he said.

He said it is a very good thing that Pakistan’s first match is against tough Germany as they will get plentiful of experience through that game and hopefully can even beat them.

“Pakistan are already capable of beating Malaysia as they did previously in the Asian Games 2018 when they outclassed Malaysia 4-1,” he said.

He said after the pool matches if we qualify for the crossovers then we will come up against Canada or South Africa, which we can overcome easily.

“Pakistan must not take pressure off the crowd and should not listen to the Indian media’s analysis on them,” he said and added that the players should just focus on playing good hockey.

Olympian Shahnaz Shaikh said Pakistan are placed in tough pool of Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia.

“But our team is a blend of youth and experience which has the capability to beat any team on a given day,” he said.

He said the players need to improve their movements and points marking in the D area. “Pakistan did well in the Asian Champions Trophy but this is a World Cup and Pakistan must prepare accordingly,” he said.