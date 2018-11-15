PM to open Gwadar railway station: Rashid

QUETTA: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Balochistan government has provided acres of land to establish a new modern Railway Station in Gwadar which would be hub of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project of Gwadar Railway Station soon during his visit.

The minister briefed these details to media persons at Quetta Railway Station.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda were also accompanied him who visited to condole with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on the death of his mother.

Talking to media persons at Quetta Railway Station, the minister said the government has also reduced fair of Akbar Bugti Express for facilitating people interested to visit Balochistan, besides installing air conditions to make their journey comfortable and affordable. The minister said, “It is honorable for me that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda visited Quetta Railway Station along with me on my request".