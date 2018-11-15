Thu Nov 15, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
BISE conducts postponed papers

Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

LAHORE: The postponed papers of computer science and sociology of intermediate (supplementary) examination 2018 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore were conducted on Wednesday.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Lahore Board in a statement issued here. According to the spokesman, paper of English (compulsory) will be held on Thursday (today) and papers of Pakistan Studies (compulsory), Education and Statistics (commerce group) will be held on November 16 (tomorrow).

He said Lahore Board has also released revised date-sheet of practical examinations which will start on November 17 till December 1. The sections concerned of Lahore Board will remain open till 6pm daily till November 16 to accommodate the students appearing in intermediate (supplementary) examination 2018, the spokesman concluded.

