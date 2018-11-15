CII team discusses women’s inheritance issues with Mazari

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by Member Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi on Wednesday called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari here to discuss the women’s inheritance related issues in detail.

The delegation also apprised the minister about some of the issues and put forward some suggestions in this regard. Dr. Shireen Mazari conveyed to the delegation that the government was committed to protecting rights of every citizen, including the rights of women. “We have already launched an awareness campaign in this regard to educate the people,” she said.

The minister also assured the delegation of taking prompt steps to redress these issues on priority and affirmed that Ministry of Human Rights will provide all required support for the protection of women’s rights to inheritance.

Later, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat also called on the Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari and discussed the issues related to disaster management, particularly in the relevance of protection of human rights.

The federal minister expressed the commitment to take solid measures for safety and protection of children, women and old aged people particularly during any disaster and to devise some strategic polices in advance to deal with any disaster.