Saudi envoy holds important meeting with PM

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, who had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday, maintained that the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are on excellent trajectory and the close relationship of two brotherly countries is bound to strengthen further encompassing all shades of life.

Ambassador Al Malkiy who played an important role and put up enormous efforts for enhancing ties of the two countries in recent months, returned from Riyadh last week and had discussions with the high ups in his capital regarding the relationship before returning here.

Talking briefly with the News/Jang on Wednesday evening Ambassador Nawaf Saeel Al Malkiy said that Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman attach great significance to the Kingdom’s ties with Pakistan in the interest of the two people and Ummah.

Well placed sources told this scribe that economic assistance from Saudi Arabia in accordance to the economic package announced last month after the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be starting transacted in a couple of days. The modalities for the purpose are being worked out by the top officials of the two sides. The sources said that Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy had series of meetings with the senior officials here after his returning from Riyadh.

The PMO issued a statement after the meeting of Saudi envoy with the Prime Minister without giving any specifics of the subjects came under discussion in one-to-one meeting. Interestingly Saudi Arabia is the only country that has been visited by Prime Minister Imran Khan within two months of his assuming the office.

The official release about the meeting says “Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Wednesday. Bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.”