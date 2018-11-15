Third grader drops dead at school

A 10-year-old student died in mysterious circumstances at his school in Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday.

SHO Tanvir Hussain said Zunain Khurram, a student of Grade III at the Happy Time SchoolSystem, fell onto the floor and died when he was standing in a queue at the school canteen during break time.

The school administration immediately took him to a private hospital nearby where doctors pronounced him dead. The family of the deceased reached the hospital and took the body away without any medico-legal formalities. Police are looking into the incident and a case will be registered if any criminal act is found during the investigation.