Asian squash gold medallists honoured

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday awarded cash prizes to Hamza Niaz and Abbas Zeb, gold medallists of the Asian Junior Squash Championship.

Director General Sports Junaid Khan was present at the event, which was organised for the two promising squash players.

Both players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won medals in Under-15 and U-17 categories in the recently held Asian Junior Squash Championship in Chennai, India. They were awarded Rs100,000 each.

Their coaches Tahir Iqbal, Falak Naz and Waseem Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

Junaid said the province had produced legends in the game of squash and ruled the game for decades.

He also appreciated hard work of the coaches for finding talented players and giving them opportunities to win medals for the country.

The director general said that a state-of-the-art squash complex and a hotel were being constructed at the Peshawar Sports Complex.