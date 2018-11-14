Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Palestinian killed in Israel

World

AFP
November 14, 2018

Share

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian on Tuesday, Gaza´s health ministry said, raising the death toll in the enclave to five in less than 24 hours.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had fired towards a Palestinian who was part of a group launching projectiles at its territory, without confirming the death. Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have threatened a new war between the two sides. The ministry identified the man killed as Khaled al-Sultan, 26. Another person was wounded, it said.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From World