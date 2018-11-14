Palestinian killed in Israel

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian on Tuesday, Gaza´s health ministry said, raising the death toll in the enclave to five in less than 24 hours.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had fired towards a Palestinian who was part of a group launching projectiles at its territory, without confirming the death. Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have threatened a new war between the two sides. The ministry identified the man killed as Khaled al-Sultan, 26. Another person was wounded, it said.