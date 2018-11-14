ICST urges govt to restructure FPCCI

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Tuesday asked the government to restructure FPCCI and introduce meaningful reforms in the organization so that it can play an effective role in a policymaking. FPCCI should be modernized through its regulator which is vital for the country at this time, it said.

The FPCCI being an apex trade body of the country should be forwarding recommendations to the government on every sector of the economy but it has been acting like a district chamber of commerce since long which is unfortunate, said Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt, ICST.

The FPCCI has restricted itself to press releases, seminars and meetings with the government officials which was not acceptable at all, he added. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the FPCCI has regrettably distanced itself from the national duty of projecting Pakistan’s potential at international trade, investment, and economic events.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the apex trade bodies are used promote economic diplomacy and it has become a global trend to utilize the strength and capacity of such private sector representative bodies but FPCCI has failed to raise its voice and advocate its economic policies at the international platforms.

He believed that FPCCI can learn a lot from FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) which has played a significant role in the success of the Indian economy.