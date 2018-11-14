‘Sindh holds key to energy solutions’

Karachi: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said Sindh holds the key to Pakistan’s energy crisis, and a project of 330MW will be inaugurated in January next year.

Addressing a gathering at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Tuesday, the minister said Sindh government’s 60 proposed power projects were pending with the federal government since years.

Sindh produces 70 percent of Pakistan’s gas, but does not get its due share under article 152 of the constitution, the minister said. There was no provincial representation in OGRA, CPPA and NDTC while only one member represented Sindh in Nepra, he lamented.

Shaikh urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve Sindh’s concerns over gas distribution, and said the industry could face sever issues due to this crisis.