Two more Afghan Taliban members freed in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Two more prominent Afghan Taliban members have been released in Pakistan, Taliban sources said.

The sources said Abdul SamadSani, a former Afghan Taliban military commander and senior member of the Taliban Finance Commission, and Salahuddin, also a former Taliban military commander, were released by the Pakistan government on Monday. SamadSani hailed from Kandahar and Salahuddin from Khost province. Both were arrested in Pakistan about three years ago.

Earlier on October 25, the former Afghan Taliban deputy leader Mulla Abdul GhaniBiradar was released by the Pakistan government after remaining in custody for about eight years. Another Afghan Taliban official Mulla Abdul Samad was also released in Pakistan around the same time.

The Taliban leadership had been demanding the release of all detained Afghan Taliban members being held in prisons in Pakistan, Afghanistan and the USA.