NBP-ICA Super Cricket begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prestigious National Bank of Pakistan-Islamabad Cricket Association (NBP- ICA) Super Cricket Championship will explore into action from tomorrow (Wednesday) with Rs1,25,000 will be at stake as cash prizes.

NBP Head Sports and former Test player Iqbal Qasim will inaugurate the championship to be participated by all 37 ICA clubs divided into four zones. It is the 12th consecutive year that ICA is organising the event with the collaboration of NBP.

All facilities, cricket balls, umpiring/scoring charges and coveted trophies etc will be provided by ICA and NBP, which helps promote cricket in the federal capital. The championship will be played in two phases — knockout for the first round and then league matches will be held between the top four teams of each zone — central, east, west and north zones.

The winner will receive trophy and Rs60,000 while runners-up to get richer by Rs30,000. Rs5,000 cash prize each to five individual performers will also be awarded.The opening match will be held between Margalla and XI-Star Cricket Clubs at the Diamond Ground on Wednesday. Irfan Haider and Shaheen Iqbal will supervise the match.

The knockout stage will be played from November 14-16, while the league matches will start from November 22. All the four semi-finalists will be provided colour kits.Following clubs will participate in the contest: Central Zone: Imran Memorial, Margalla, XI-Star, Classic, Young Capital, Al-Fateh, Diamond, King’s Gymkhana, Warriors.

East Zone: Muslim, Hassan Memorial, Model Town, Quaid-e-Azam, Majid Memorial, CRA, Millat, Rawal Town, Lucky Star, Asif Memorial. West Zone: All Lucky Stars, P and T, Youngster, All Young Stars, Capital Gymkhana, Lashings, Junoon, Ghouri, Punjab, Al-Muslim, Mehran. North Zone: National, Shaheen, Islamabad Hawks, Evan, Essco, Islamabad Gymkhana, Islamabad Greeners.