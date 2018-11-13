Man kills father over property dispute

SARGODHA: A man killed his father over a property dispute in Phularwan police limits on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Ejaz of Dhoori village of tehsil Kotmomin used to ask his father Muhammad Ameer to transfer agricultural land to his name. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and Ejaz shot dead his father.

ACE retrieves 27 kanal land: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha retrieved 27 kanal commercial state land worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in Jauharabad on Monday. According to the ACE authorities, former councilor Taimour Lodhi in collusion with the Housing Department had occupied two commercial plots measuring nine Kanal and eight Kanal near CTD office and Al-Falah road near NPB Jauharabad worth Rs 180 million. Another local politician Afzal had occupied two Kanal of commercial land in collusion with Municipal Committee Jauharabad worth Rs 50 million. Influentials Muhammad Samrez, Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad had occupied another eight Kanal commercial land at Chowk Muzaffar Garh Road worth Rs 280 million. On the inquiry report of Circle Officer Khushab Atif Shaukat, ACE Director Asim Raza along with district administration retrieved the state land from the grabbers.

26 drug peddlers held: Police Monday claimed to have arrested 26 drug peddlers with narcotics and illegal weapons. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested 26 accused and recovered 3,860 gram hashish, 110 bottle liquor, 6 pistols, 2 rifles and 2 shotguns. Some of the accused were identified as Imam Bukhsh, Javed, Aamir Suhail, Adeel Azhar, Bashir, Tahir, Shakeel, Ishaq, Abdul Sattar, Asad Abbas and others.