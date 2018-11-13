Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Leading players in 2nd round of ITF Jr Tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Leading names made it to the second round of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships that started at the PTF Tennis Complex Monday. Shoaib Khan blanked local lad Muhammad Hadin without conceding single game 6-0, 6-0. All other leading names also made it to the second round. As many as 11 matches were played on the opening day of boys’ singles event. Girls singles and boys doubles will start Tuesday.

Results of boys’ singles round-1: Yunes Talavar (Iri) bt Abdullah Abdullah (Pak) 6-3,6-2, Brandon Suryana (IND) bt Ahmed Ehtisham (Pak): 6-2, 6-0; Ronan Sahni (GBR) bt Abdullah Adnan (Pak) 7-5, 6-3; Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt M Hadin (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Berk Ullas Enc (Tur) bt Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Ahmed Kamil (Pak) bt Osama Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) bt Abdeli Mohammed (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) bt Sameer Ahmed Chudhary (Pak) 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (Pak) bt Hai Truong Vo (Vie) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (SL) bt Ahmar Saeed (Pak) 6-1, 6-0: Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Moosa Chudhary (Pak) 6-0, 6-0.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports