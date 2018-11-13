Leading players in 2nd round of ITF Jr Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Leading names made it to the second round of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships that started at the PTF Tennis Complex Monday. Shoaib Khan blanked local lad Muhammad Hadin without conceding single game 6-0, 6-0. All other leading names also made it to the second round. As many as 11 matches were played on the opening day of boys’ singles event. Girls singles and boys doubles will start Tuesday.

Results of boys’ singles round-1: Yunes Talavar (Iri) bt Abdullah Abdullah (Pak) 6-3,6-2, Brandon Suryana (IND) bt Ahmed Ehtisham (Pak): 6-2, 6-0; Ronan Sahni (GBR) bt Abdullah Adnan (Pak) 7-5, 6-3; Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt M Hadin (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Berk Ullas Enc (Tur) bt Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Ahmed Kamil (Pak) bt Osama Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) bt Abdeli Mohammed (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) bt Sameer Ahmed Chudhary (Pak) 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (Pak) bt Hai Truong Vo (Vie) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (SL) bt Ahmar Saeed (Pak) 6-1, 6-0: Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Moosa Chudhary (Pak) 6-0, 6-0.